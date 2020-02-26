JCPOA Join Commission concluded with substantial discussions: Schmid

“As a follow up to the statement by @JosepBorellF, participants reviewed experts level discussions which have taken place in different formats in past weeks,” she wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Experts have been tasked to take discussions forward," Schmid said.

The joint commission meeting was held at the level of deputy foreign ministers and director generals of P4+1, with the representatives of EU, Germany, France, Russia, China, the UK, and Iran in attendance.

The meeting was co-chaired by Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are willing to preserve it, reiterating that the pact is “still alive”.

MNA/IRN 83692500