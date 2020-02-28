US ‘maximum pressure’ affecting Iranian nation: Russian envoy

“What are the results of US maximum pressure policy? Suffering of Iranian population, especially its most vulnerable segments,” Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Friday.

He added that such policy has also contributed to the “tense situation in the Persian Gulf; problems with navigation there; suspended limitations on Iranian nuclear program, and weakened non- proliferation regime.”

In another tweet, Ulyanov referred to the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) as the “masterpiece of multilateral diplomacy”, which has been “half-ruined” due to Washington’s hawkish policies.

“Is there any single positive and encouraging result of this US policy? Name it, please,” he stressed.

