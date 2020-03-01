IRGC establishes coronavirus combat, prevention HQ

In its statement, IRGC said it is in full cooperation with Iranian health ministry and the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus, voicing its readiness to combat the lethal virus.

Iran has been grappled with the coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID-19, in the past days.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 54 with 978 confirmed cases, according to a senior official in Iran’s health ministry on Sunday.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement, saying that from among 978 announced cases, 385 ones are the most recently confirmed ones, of which 170 ones are in Tehran, 44 in Markazi, 31 in Alborz, 30 in Qom, 28 in Gilan, 17 in Razavi Khorasan, 13 in Isfahan, 3 in Hamedan, 11 in Mazandaran, 3 in Semnan, 8 in Lorestan, 2 in South Khorasan, 2 in Hormozgan, 9 in Khuzestan, 8 in Fars, 1 in Ilam, 2 in Kerman, 2 in Kermanshah, and 1 in Sistan and Baluchestan.

175 patients infected by the new coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, he added.

MNA/4866930