Iran, Nakhichevan mull over expansion of economic coop.

The avenues for the expansion of cooperation between an active holding company of Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, some of its affiliated economic units and production companies of the Islamic Republic of Iran were examined through video conference.

As held at the initiative taken by the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, the two sides shared their views and voiced their suggestion for advancing economic cooperation.

Iran's Consul General in Nakhichevan Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini expressed the hope that after examining the proposals, the necessary efforts will be made to implement the negotiations.

MA/IRN83782218