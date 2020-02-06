Dragan Skocic becomes new head coach for Team Melli

Amir Mehdi Alavi, the spokesperson for the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), broke the news on Thursday, adding that the future programs and schedule for Team Melli will be soon announced by the Football Federation.

The Croatian Dragan Skocic had been serving as the head coach of Iranian football club Sanat Naft since July 2019.

He had replaced Portuguese coach Paulo Sergio, who left Sanat Naft in mid-May to take charge of the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Taawoun, in the Abadan-based football team.

Skocic, 51, started his coaching career in Rijeka in 2005 and has also worked at Iranian football clubs Malavan, Foolad, and Khooneh be Khooneh.

Team Melli will host Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran and face off Cambodia five days later in an away match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Iran will face Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9 in Tehran.

Iran, who are going to continue their quest for a sixth World Cup appearance, sit five points behind leaders Iraq in Group C but having played one game fewer.

