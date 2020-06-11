Iran, Serbia review expansion of sports coop.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need for promoting cooperation in the fields of sports and youth and further development of friendly relations between the two countries.

Udovicic highlighted the significance of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries, hoping that the document would be signed during the Serbian president's visit to Iran.

He also announced Serbia's full readiness for promoting all-out cooperation with Iran in the fields of sports and youth.

Explaining sports diplomacy in the international scene for further understanding, Iran's ambassador Hassanpour, for his part, said that the two countries enjoy diverse capacities to expand relations in the fields of sports and youth.

Referring to the increase of interactions between Iran and Serbia, he called for boosting collaboration in the field of sports investments.

The two sides also discussed the exchange of knowledge and experience in institutional cooperation in the field of science and technology used in sports, organizing competitions, training specialists, infrastructure, developing sports for children and adolescents, the promotion of sports at the highest level, as well as sports tourism.

