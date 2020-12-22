Iranian ministry of sports inks coop. MoU with Japan

Addressing the event, Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar said "Sport is a valuable opportunity to preserve and promote universal values such as respect, cooperation and common goals between countries."

"Benefiting from the values, sport brings together different ethnic groups and nations and spreads the culture of interaction among them. History testifies that sport has always succeeded in bringing about positive social change," he added.

The Iranian minister expressed content that in addition to the joint cooperation between Iran and Japan in the cultural and political fields, the two sides could manage to sign a cooperation agreement in sports.

"I hope that the signing of this memorandum will pave the way for fundamental changes in the quantitative and qualitative growth of sports relations between the federations of the two countries," he said.

"Undoubtedly, sports interactions will fortify the national and international interests of the two nations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan," he added.

HJ/5102173