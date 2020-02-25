Cinema Org. congratulates Abyar on receiving Women Leaders Award

Abyar received the award for her contributions for raising awareness about women and children’s plight in her films, according to the event’s organizers.

In a message on Tuesday, head of the Cinema Organization of Iran, Hossein Entezami, extended his congratulations to the acclaimed Iranian filmmaker, saying “receiving the Women Leaders Award 2020 confirms the role of the Islamic Republic on the growing success of women in all fields, as well as the artistic efforts of Iranian cineastes to serve as a model for Muslim women across the world.”

This valuable award was lacking in the collection of the Iranian cinema’s great achievements, which has been now made up for by Ms. Abyar, he added.

Narges Abyar, the Iranian film director of acclaimed movies such as “Track 143”, “Breath” and “When the Moon Was Full”, received Pakistan’s Hum Women Leaders Award 2020 in recognition of her contributions for sensitively highlighting the plight of women and children in her films and also for defying the war genre’s conventions by featuring female characters that rejected the gender norms expected of them, according to the event’s organizers.

The Award is an initiative of Hum Network Limited, a Pakistani media company based in Karachi, Pakistan.

MNA/IRN83688996