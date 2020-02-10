No need for outside reliance in missile defense sector

"Not only do we have no need for others in specialized fields including repair and the missile defense industry, but we also have the ability to export such technology," he said on Tuesday.

He added that Iran has now the most experienced experts in various defense and industrial fields.

"We are able to export various industrial equipment, technology and technical know-how," he added.

On Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled a new homegrown missile, dubbed ‘Ra’ad-500’, equipped with a composite engine, dubbed ‘Zohair’, as well as the new generation of engines of missiles and satellite carriers.

Zohair is made up of carbon fiber composites, which enable the engine’s shield to withstand pressures up to 100 bars and temperatures as high as 3,000 degrees Celsius and also reduce the total weight of the missile dramatically.

Achieving such technologies have paved the way for Iran to build light satellite carriers with solid propellant, manufacture surface-to-surface missiles with a small radar cross-sectional area, enhance the maneuverability of missiles to defeat missile defense systems, and reduce the costs and complexity of production of missiles.

