In his message, President Rouhani also congratulated the Bruneian nation on that national event, expressing hope that the two countries would witness an increase in their bilateral ties.

He also wished prosperity and success for Bruneian Sultan and nation.

Brunei gained its independence from the United Kingdom on 1 January 1984. The official National Day, which celebrates the country's independence, is held by tradition on 23 February.

