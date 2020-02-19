Foreign airlines resume flying over Iran: official

The reason for foreign airlines' willingness to use Iran’s sky is the geographical location of the country, which makes its routes economical for foreign airlines, Amirmokris said, adding that the economic components along with safety and security are of great importance to these companies.

Now the foreign airlines are resuming to Iran's sky is on the rise, he noted.

Numerous global airlines rerouted or canceled flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran in light of the Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi military bases hosting US forces, as well as the downing of Ukrainian passenger jet near Tehran.

The incident came hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two American military bases in neighboring Iraq to respond to the US assassination of a senior Iranian military commander in the Arab country earlier this month.

Carrying 167 passengers and nine crewmembers, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed outside Iran’s capital on 8 January, moments following takeoff from the city’s Imam Khomeini airport, after being mistakenly identified by Iranian air defenses with an incoming cruise missile.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic later identified the cause of the incident as human error.

