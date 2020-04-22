  1. Politics
Apr 22, 2020, 10:05 PM

Iran’s police ‘training’ plane crashes in Mazandaran prov.

Iran’s police ‘training’ plane crashes in Mazandaran prov.

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – A training aircraft, belonging to the Law Enforcement Forces (Police) of the Islamic Republic of Iran, crashed around Motel Ghoo Forest, west of Mazandaran province on Wednesday evening.

Head of Iran’s Police Communications and Information Center Colonel Seyyed Ahmad Khosravi confirmed the crash of a training plane around Motel Ghoo Forest.

This training aircraft had two passengers on board and yet there was initially no information available on their fate.

Some two hours after the crash, Iranian Police’s spokesman Second Brigadier General Ahmad Noorian said that the crash has claimed the lives of both of the Police staff on board. He noted that bad weather condition has caused the crash. 

MNA/4907474

News Code 157923

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News