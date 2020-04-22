Iran’s police ‘training’ plane crashes in Mazandaran prov.

Head of Iran’s Police Communications and Information Center Colonel Seyyed Ahmad Khosravi confirmed the crash of a training plane around Motel Ghoo Forest.

This training aircraft had two passengers on board and yet there was initially no information available on their fate.

Some two hours after the crash, Iranian Police’s spokesman Second Brigadier General Ahmad Noorian said that the crash has claimed the lives of both of the Police staff on board. He noted that bad weather condition has caused the crash.

MNA/4907474