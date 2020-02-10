Iranian, Swedish FMs emphasize coop. on Ukrainian plane crash

The two sides exchanged their views with regard to the Ukrainian plane crash.

In this bilateral talks, Iranian and Swedish foreign minister emphasized cooperation on the issue instead of politicizing it.

A Ukrainian plane with 176 people on board was unintentionally downed near the capital city of Tehran on January 8 by IRGC Aerospace amid the heightened tensions between Iran and the US in the past weeks. The victims include mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, and four British nationals.

The incident came hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two American military bases in neighboring Iraq to respond to the US assassination of a senior Iranian military commander in the Arab country earlier this month.

