Doors still open for talks, but sanctions should be lifted first: Vaezi

He made the remarks in a meeting with domestic businessmen and economic activists in the northern city of Gorgan on Friday evening.

Vaezi said despite the US animosity and economic pressures, Iran is still willing to hold talks with other countries in an equal and fair condition.

“Since we cannot trust [US President Donald] Trump, we should first be ensured of the lifting of sanctions, and then we can negotiate in the context of P5+1.”

Referring to Iran's correct decision to move toward self-sufficiency in different industrial sectors, Vaezi said that the US economic terrorism has affected both the government and the public sector; so, the way to get out of the difficulties will be better cooperation, consultation and unity between people and government.

