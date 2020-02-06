Senate acquits Trump in impeachment trial

Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts started the vote Wednesday in the upper chamber of US Congress, where the president's supporters hold the majority.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney was the only one from his party to vote against the president at least in one of the articles.

The third president ever impeached in US history, Trump was acquitted of both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement denouncing the Senate’s vote to acquit Trump and reiterating that he will be impeached “forever.”

“Today, the President and Senate Republicans have normalized lawlessness and rejected the system of checks and balances of our Constitution,” Pelosi said.

The speaker once again lamented the Senate’s decision not to hear from new witnesses, arguing the lack of evidence delegitimized Trump’s acquittal.

“The President will boast that he has been acquitted. There can be no acquittal without a trial, and there is no trial without witnesses, documents and evidence,” Pelosi said. “The President has been impeached forever.”

Trump was impeached after being accused of tying the Ukraine military aid to Kyiv’s investigation of his political rivals. He is now the third president in US history to survive impeachment.

MNA/PR