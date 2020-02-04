Biggest intl. drug smuggling band dismantled in S Iran

Following extensive operations and intelligence activities carried out by anti-narcotics forces of Hormozagan Province, the biggest international drug trafficking band have been dismantled in the south of Iran, said Zahedian on Tuesday.

Members of this network are involved in the supply and distribution of narcotics that annually trafficked about 3 tons of heroin and crystals from Afghanistan and Pakistan to Hormozgan Province and other provinces, he added.

According to Zahedian, 7 members of this drug smuggling gang have been arrested during the operation.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

