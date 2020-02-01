Spokesman says Islamic Revolution ‘most popular’ revolution in history

“41 years ago, the most popular revolution of the history came to fruition and since then, it has not had any capital and support except the ‘people’,” he tweeted on Saturday.

“Today, in the second phase of the Revolution, it does not have anything other than people,” he noted adding that Iran’s power stems from Iranian people.

Mousavi also congratulated the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Every year, Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr ceremonies.

The nationwide ceremonies started at 9:33 a.m. local time (0603 GMT), the time when the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini returned to the Iranian capital on February 1, 1979 after a 15-year exile in Paris.

