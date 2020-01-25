Number of passing flights thru Iranian airspace to boost incrementally

"Iran's sky is of the safest ones and the ratified tariffs on passing flights are also reasonable," he said.

"International airliners are fully aware that Iran is the most economic route to link east Asia to Europe and they are incrementally coming back to pass through Iranian airspace," he added.

He described that the decrease in the number of passing flights through Iran will not last long and the country will soon go back to its previous number of hosting above 1,000 passing flights per day.

The statement came as several major airlines around the world stopped using the Iranian airspace after a Boeing 737-800 operated by Ukraine International Airlines was shot down in Iran on January 8 due to human error.

The accidental downing of the plane by the IRGC came hours after Iran responded to the American assassination on January 3 of one of its top commander, Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, by firing ballistic missiles at US bases in neighboring Iraq.

Carriers such as Qatar Airways never stopped flying over Iran after the incident, insisting the airspace is totally safe. Iranian authorities have also ensured that there would be no risks for civilian flights passing through the country.

On January 13, Iran Air Airline announced that all European fights of this Airline to Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Vienna and Cologne destinations have been resumed according to the scheduled program.

On January 23, Dutch flag carrier the KLM announced it is resuming flights through the Iranian and Iraqi airspace following an interim halt that was caused by soaring military tensions in the Middle East.

The KLM statement said the company had restored flight routes through Iran after obtaining adequate information from intelligence, military and political sources in the Netherlands.

It said that the European Union, along with Britain and Germany, has issued fresh notifications known as NOTAM ensuring the commercial airlines that they could again use the airspace above Iran and Iraq.

However, other major European airlines, including the Air France-KLM, of which the KLM is a subsidiary, have yet to officially announce resumption of flights through the Iranian airspace.

Emphasizing Iran is safe for air travel, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami has said that Iran’s sky is one of the safest in the world.

