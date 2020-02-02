Iran welcomes appointment of new Iraqi Prime Minister

Mousavi highlighted the Islamic Republic’s support for Iraq’s independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity as well as establishing democracy in the country.

He further noted the legitimate demand of Iraqi government and nation regarding the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, saying, “Iran welcomes the appointment of Tawfiq Allawi as new Iraqi Prime Minister and hopes that he will be able to create a stable Iraq and materialize the objective of the Iraqi people and the top Iraqi Shia Marja by formation of the country's new cabinet.”

“Under the current sensitive situation which Iraqi people and government are facing, Iran is ready to provide the Iraqi government and nation with all necessary means to tackle their problems”, he added.

