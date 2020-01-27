Plane skids off runway in SW Iran, no injuries

The incident happened to a Boing MD of Caspian Airlines with some 135 passengers on board at Mahshahr Airport at 7:50 A.M. local time Monday.

The plane had departed Tehran for Mahshahr at 6:35 A.M. and initial reports blame technical problems at the time of landing for the incident.

“None of the 135 passengers have been injured,” Spokesman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Reza Jafarzadeh told Mehr News Agency.

He went on to say that teams have been dispatched to the scene to investigate the cause of the incident.

