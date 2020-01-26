Martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani to bring an end to US presence in region

Addressing a gathering in Lebanon’s Baalbek on Sunday, Sheikh Naim Qassem said, “The US is the root cause of the crises, calamities, chaos and people’s problems in the region.”

He hailed the regional nations’ braveries against the US’ warmongerings, saying, “The martyrdom of General Soleimani and his companions will lead to the continuation of the nations’ resistance against Washington's occupying policies.”

He also said Iran’s retaliatory attacks on the US bases in Iraq showed that Washington is not able to stand against the Iranians’ grandeur and resistance.

On January 3, the US terrorist forces assassinated the top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes.

On January 7, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks to retaliate the terrorist move, wounding dozens of American troops.

