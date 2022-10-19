Ophelia to go on screen at Yerevan Shakespeare Theater Fest.

Written and directed by Masoud Tayebi, the Iranian play is scheduled to go on screen at the Yerevan Shakespeare International Theater Festival in Armenia on Friday.

The 16th Yerevan Shakespeare International Theater Festival hosts more than 250 participants and guests, including renowned artists and theater executives from Italy, Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan, Iran, Bulgaria, Russia, Georgia, and France.

The festival kicked off with the Romeo and Juliet play directed by Oleg Vinogradov at the Opera and Ballet Academic Theater in Yerevan on October 17.

'Ophelia' is a character in William Shakespeare's drama Hamlet (1599-1601). She is a young noblewoman of Denmark, the daughter of Polonius, the sister of Laertes, and the potential wife of Prince Hamlet, who, due to Hamlet's actions, ends up in a state of madness that ultimately leads to her drowning.

