Italian court rejects US bid to seize Iranian assets

According to an announcement by the CBI, after some families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks managed to win a court ruling in New York against the Iranian government and the Central Bank of Iran through provocation from the US administration, they filed a petition at the Italian courts on January 24, 2018, seeking the enforcement of the US court ruling and the seizure of CBI assets amounting to $5,990,876,696.

The Italian court first issued an order on June 14, 2018, on the seizure of the CBI assets in the Italian territory. The Central Bank of Iran then appealed the ruling, which was accepted by Rome’s Court of Appeal and subsequently the previous ruling was nullified on October 10, 2018.

The plaintiffs once again filed another case for compensation, but the court rejected their case with a ruling on April 17, 2019.

The ruling was objected to by the plaintiffs, but the appeals court ruled out the objection on January 10, 2020, thus closing the case in Iran's favor.

Iran has denounced US seizures of its frozen assets as “highway robbery” and hauled the United States before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

