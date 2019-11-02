  1. Economy
2 November 2019 - 10:51

CBI governor:

New US sanctions on Iran ‘repetitive, ineffective’

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Sat. that three new US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran are ‘repetitive and ineffective’.

He went on to say that Iranian economy follows the path of trade and business under sanctions terms and conditions coupled with considerable growth in the fields of oil and non-oil exports.

US Special Representative Brian Hook has recently said that Iran’s oil exports volume has reached 120,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

The United States imposed new sanctions on imports and exports of some Iranian construction materials.

Moreover, the United States imposed sanctions on 25 real and legal entities in cooperation with six regional countries.

