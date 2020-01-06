We will continue efforts to ease impact of sanctions: Hemmati

“Regardless of what our political figures decide, we, in the economic sector, have a duty to counter the US’ economic pressure by strengthening the resistance economy and alleviating the negative impacts of sanctions on various fields,” Hemmati said on Monday.

“For this purpose, we will make every effort to continue the path of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, which is the path of resistance, and to strengthen the independence of the country’s economy and neutralize the enemy’s economic pressure,” he added.

Everything the US has done in its ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Iran aimed at breaking through our economic resistance, Hemmati said, adding “their goal was the collapse of Iran’s economy, but in the past year and a half, we managed to keep the country away from the consequences of the US’ pressure.”

