Economic growth positive in H1: CBI gov.

“Iran’s GDP, without oil, in the first six month of the current year, is positive,” Hemmati wrote on social media.

“In summer, agriculture sector grew 9.5 percent, industry boosted 0.4 percent and mining sector registered a growth of -1.4 percent,” he added.

The governor also expressed content about CBI’s measure to bring back stability to domestic forex market in the said time.

Authorities say Iran’s economic growth, without considering the sale of oil, was 0.4 percent in the first three months of the current Persian calendar year beginning in late March.

Hemmati said in late September that growth recorded in the first quarter, compared to the similar period in 2018, was a first to come after months of depression that began following a decision by the United States last year to withdraw from an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program and impose sanctions on the country.

The CBI governor said the meager figure reported for growth in the period was below Iran’s real economic potentials.

He said, however, that the development was “promising” given that Iran had reported three quarters of negative growth over 2018-2019.

