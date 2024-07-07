China, Belarus to hold joint army training

The ministry noted that the training, which is in accordance with this year's plan and a mutual agreement between the two countries, will focus on counter-terrorism operations, Xinhua reported.

Through mixed-team training exercises, soldiers from both sides will jointly carry out hostage rescue operations and counter-terrorism missions.

The training aims to enhance the training levels and coordination capabilities of the participating troops, as well as deepen practical cooperation between the armies of the two countries, according to the ministry.

SD/PR