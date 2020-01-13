Persepolis signs Nigerian striker Osaguona

A statement by the club notes that the contract has been signed for the rest of the season and that it is extendable. The fee of the contract has not been revealed.

Osaguona has played in Iran Professional League in 2019 for Zob Ahan. He then departed Iran for South Korea to play for Jeju United in the 2019-2020 season.

Persepolis has won the League’s title in the past three years and now sits top of the table with 34 points from 16 matches. However, the team has parted ways with head coach Gabriel Caldron after just six months in charge and seeking a new coach.

