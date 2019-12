ABADAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Persepolis football team booked its place at the semifinals of the 2019-20 Hazfi Cup on Monday, by beating first-tier Shahrdari Mahshahr 2-0 in Abadan. Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation. The winners of Hazfi Cup will be awarded a spot in the AFC Champions League.