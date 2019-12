ABADAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Sanat Naft gained a stunning 4-2 victory over Sepahan, one of favorites to win the title, on Saturday in Abadan, Southwest Iran. Sepahan could regain its top spot in Iran Professional League table with a win.

Currently, Persepolis stands top of the table with 34 points, followed by Sepahan (31 points), Tractor (30 points) and Sanat Naft (30 points).