Former Celtic, Tractor star signs with Persepolis

An initial contract has been signed between the Irish striker and the Iranian club at a hotel in Dubai, UAE. The club is preparing Stokes’ trip to Tehran.

The contract can be extended at the end of this season.

Stokes, 31, spent the 2018/19 season in Iran with top-flight outfit Tractor, scoring 15 goals in 23 games but his contract was ripped up after being dogged by personal problems. He then experienced Turkey's TFF First League with Adana Demirspor.

Before signing with Persepolis, he had a reportedly 18-month offer from the other Iranian giant, Estehglal.

Persepolis has won the League’s title in the past three years and now sits top of the table with 34 points from 16 matches. The team has parted ways with head coach Gabriel Caldron after just six months in charge and has now replaced the Argentinan with Yahya Golmohammadi.

