13 January 2020 - 10:26

Azar joint oil field soon to hit full productivity

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – The operator of Azar Joint Field Development Project in western Iran said several sections of the central processing unit of the project were about to start early production, bringing the field’s output to the planned level.

According to the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), as quoted by SHANA, Keyvan Yarahmadi said the field’s output would reach 65,000 b/d soon given inauguration of the new facilities.

He said the LP and HP flares of the unit were set in motion after carrying out all the related operations including piping, mechanical section, instruments supply and pre-commissioning tests.

He said the LP flare was 37 meters high and had a 16-inch gas riser and a 28-inch air riser.

The HP flare is 72 meters high and has a 28-inch gas riser and a 42-inch air riser.

Azar, one of the joint fields with Iraq, spans an overall area of 482 square kilometers in southeast of Mehran town in the western Iranian province of Ilam. 

