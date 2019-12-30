Iran, Pakistan to coop. in ‘poverty alleviation’ field

He made the remarks on Mon. after his visit to Pakistan and added, “in a meeting with senior Pakistani officials, it was agreed that the two countries would cooperate with each other in the field of training, exchanging students and reducing poverty and social ills.”

He expounded on the programs and plans made by visiting Iranian delegations to Pakistan and revealed the compilation of cooperation of the two countries in relevant field.

Iran and Pakistan have established age-old and longstanding ties, which date back to many years ago, so that Pakistani health officials have shown deep interest to take advantage of fruitful experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of health and control of non-communicable diseases, the deputy health minister emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani pointed to the programs emphasized by the two countries of Iran and Pakistan for the alleviation of poverty and added, “it is hoped that officials of the two countries will share their experiences and technical know in line with expanding these programs in future.”

Presently, Islamic Republic of Iran is forerunner in the region in the field of medical sciences’ research activities and for this reason, the two countries emphasized on strengthening research and scientific cooperation, Larijani added.

Deputy Health Minister Bagher Larijani visited Pakistan last week and held talks with Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Dr. Zafar Mirza Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister for Health Affairs and also Sheikh Rashid Pakistan’s Minister of Railway.

