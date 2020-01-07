Europe would face serious threat in absence of measures taken by Gen. Soleimani

President Rouhani made the remarks in a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron late on Tue. and said, “US has violated Iraq’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity and has insulted people of this country.”

Today, Iranian nation is in deep sorrow due to the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, he said adding, “US committed a major strategic mistake by assassinating Gen. Soleimani.”

Rouhani called on all countries, which want lasting peace and security in the world, take decisive stances against this crime and terrorist act committed by the US forces.

After the crime committed by the US, “we witnessed evermore solidarity, unity and amity between Iranian and Iraqi nations,” Rouhani emphasized.

Martyr Gen. Soleimani had travelled to Iraq at the official invitation of the Iraqi government for meeting with Iraqi prime minister, he said, adding, “the terrorist move committed by US forces has violated the sovereignty of Iraq and insulted government and people of this country as well as a great and unforgivable crime committed against the noble nation of Islamic Iran.”

Turning to the demand of Iranian people for responding to US heinous act, he said, “the responsibility of the consequences of this assassination and its outcomes shall be borne by the US government.”

Spread of peace and security is the main strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “establishing sustainable peace and stability in the region was the main objective of Gen. Soleimani, so that he [Gen. Soleimani] is anti-terror hero.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the important decision taken by Iraqi Parliament in a reaction to the US terrorist move and said, “I believe that security of the region is provided only by the regional countries and no one will gain profit as a result of tension in the region in a way that instability in this region can be dangerous for the world.”

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron pointed to perpetual commitment of Iran for the spread of peace and stability in the region and expressed his deep regret over the recent events and said, “France is ready to make its utmost effort for reducing tensions.”

Turning to the significance of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said, “France will continue its efforts for preserving this landmark nuclear deal and expects Iran to move in this direction.”

