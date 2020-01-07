Britain to discuss Iran with France, Germany

The ministers had already been scheduled to meet with their Italian counterpart to discuss the crisis in Libya but opted to hold separate discussions on Iran amid the crisis that erupted following the US assassination of Iran's Lt. Gen. Soelimani, according to Reuters.

Iran announced late Sunday that the country was going ahead with the fifth and final step in reducing commitments to the nuclear agreement. The fifth step removes the last of operational limitations Iran had accepted within the framework of the JCPOA, that is, the limit on the number of centrifuges.

Britain’s foreign office said the E3 - Britain, France, and Germany, would meet to discuss ways to defuse tensions between the US and Iran.

“The talks will also cover the nuclear deal following Iran’s latest announcement on Sunday that it is withdrawing from further commitments in the deal,” a British foreign office spokesman said. A French diplomatic source confirmed the talks.

The bloc’s 28 ministers meet on Friday in Brussels to discuss the Iran crisis.

“It is imperative that we find a way to deescalate things,” France’s junior foreign affairs minister told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

MNA/PR