IAEA to report any relevant developments after Iran deal announcement

The International Atomic Energy Agency is policing the landmark 2015 pact that placed restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

That deal has, however, been fraying since President Donald Trump pulled out the United States in 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran. The Islamic Republic has been responding since then by reducing its JCPOA commitments step by step. Iran's latest announcement came on Sunday.

According to Reuters, “IAEA inspectors continue to carry out verification and monitoring activities in the country,” the Vienna-based agency said in a statement. “The IAEA will keep its member states informed of any developments in this regard in a timely manner as appropriate.”

Iran announced on Sunday that it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium but would continue to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.