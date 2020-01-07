Iranian nation slaps on face of US by attending funeral procession of Lt. Gen. Soleimani: Larijani

“People expressed their anger at US crime by holding massive funeral processions for the martyred commander of IRGC Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his companions in Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Najaf, Kezemein, as well Iranian cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom, and Kerman,” Larijani said.

He described the US’ assassination of IRGC’s Quds Force commander, Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani as a “barbaric” move by US President Trump and a “terrorist, military operation.”

“You have endangered the security of the region by doing this and must be held accountable,” Larijani addressed the US.

“The great Iranian people have slapped on the face of US criminal officials with their presence in the funeral procession,” he noted, adding, “It is time for a crushing response.”

Following this speech, MPs chanted anti-US slogans at the Parliament.

The triple-urgency motion is a modification of a previously ratified bill on Apr 23, 2019, that designated US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization in retaliation of the designation of IRGC by US administration.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said in today’s open session of the parliament that in the previous anti-US law, CENTCOM was designated as a terrorist entity. “Today, following the cruel US measure in assassinating General Soleimani, the responsibility of which was accepted by the US President, we modify the previous law and announce that all members of Pentagon, commanders, agents and those responsible for the martyrdom of Gen Soleimani will be considered as terrorist forces.”

The US thought that they can weaken the resistance by the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, he said, adding that today, all the regional nations and resistance front are strengthened and support the resistance.

