TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Thousands of people have gathered in the holy shrines of Shia Imams in the Iraqi city of Kazemein to hold funeral processions of the commander of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, and Iraq’s Hashd al-Sah’abi deputy Mahdi al-Muhandis on Saturday morning.