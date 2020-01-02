3rd intl. digital marketing conference opens in Tehran

In the Conference, experts in the field of digital marketing, startups and content production will present and introduce the latest methods and programs of global digital marketing as well as various economic, scientific, medical and social startups.

Sharing experiences by different individuals, connecting people and businesses to each other, relying on intelligence and talents to keep abreast of the world’s achievements and progress are some of the main topics that will be discussed in the conference.

Experts, university professors, students as well as managers of more than 1,800 trade and business centers are participating in this two-day conference, which will run until Jan. 4.

Specialized meetings with the topics on ‘retargeting, digital branding, SEO (Search Engine Organization) and SEM (Search Engine Marketing), marketing performance’ will be held on the sidelines of the conference.

MNA/IRN83617595