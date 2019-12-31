Rouhani inaugurates new subway station in Alborz province

Hashtgerd Subway Station will be linked with Golshahr Metro Station in Karaj (about 26 kilometers away)—the last station of Tehran Metro’s Line 5.

The construction of Hashtgerd Station started in July 2018, and about 10 trillion rials [$75.7 million] have so far been injected into the project.

According to officials, the new section has the capacity to transport 250,000 passengers per day.

Considering the increasing traffic congestion and air pollution in Karaj and its satellite cities, the line can help alleviate both.

