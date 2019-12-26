US policies, Europeans’ dependency main reason for probable JCPOA death

“I conclude that [the US'] ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran will go on, accordingly the chance for preserving and fully implementing JCPOA in future will be low,” he said expressing concern about the issue.

"We will negotiate the issue with our Iranian friends, while we are fully understand the country's reasons for scaling down their JCPOA commitments," he added.

The Russian official reiterated that his country will back all the measures taken to survive Iran nuclear deal.

He underlined that the US is the main culprit for killing JCPOA.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran has not closed the window of dialogue and will be ready for talks if other parties fulfill their past commitments.

“Americans have been seeking to pretend that they are ready to talk but it is Iran that is not coming to the negotiation table; this was a plot that we managed to foil both in the United Nations [General Assembly in Sep.] and in the recent trip to Japan where we announce that we have no problem in talking to anybody,” Rouhani said.

“If P5+1 countries show determination in honoring their commitments and seek to compensate their past mistakes, we will be ready for talks,” he said, adding that Iran has never believed this path to be irreversible.

The US, under the Trump administration, has imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran’s economy after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018. Washington hopes for a better deal with Tehran but Iran has always highlighted that there will be no negotiations until unfair sanctions are removed and Washington fulfills its commitments under the UN-endorsed JCPOA.

