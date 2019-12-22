Russian FM calls US demands from Iran ‘nonsense’

He made the remarks in an interview with Russia’s television Channel One on Sunday as reported by Tass News Agency.

Lavrov warned against treating Tehran the way Washington is trying to do.

"Iran cannot be treated in a way Washington is trying to do … Not just flagrantly violating the United Nations Charter, refusing to implement the binding United Nations Security Council resolution but rudely addressing demands to Iran, a country with the millennia-old civilization, traditions and immense self-esteem."

"As a matter of fact, the Americans said they would not implement this resolution while Iran must continue to implement what it is to do under this resolution," Lavrov noted. "Moreover, they demand all others who have been granted the right to freely trade with Iran in exchange for what it did in terms of curtailing its nuclear program stop trading with Iran. While Iran must continue to implement what it undertook."

US, under the Trump administration, has imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran’s economy after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018. Washington hopes for a better deal with Tehran but Iran has always highlighted that there will be no negotiations until unfair sanctions are removed and Washington fulfills its commitments under the UN-endorsed JCPOA.

MNA/TASS