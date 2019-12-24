  1. Politics
Human in dire need of sustainable peace more than ever: Veep

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri said on Tue. that human, in the contemporary world of today, is in dire need of sustainable and lasting peace more than any other time.

In separate messages, he congratulated the birth anniversary of the Jesus Christ (BPUH), the prophet of peace and freedom, to his counterparts in Christian countries and reiterated, “in today’s world, human needs sustainable peace more than any other time.”

Jahangiri described the Jesus Christ (PBUH) as harbinger of peace and freedom and added, “under the auspices of this auspicious occasion, it is hoped that we will witness evermore spread of peace and justice throughout the world.”

