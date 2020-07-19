Rouhani felicitates 41 years of Sandinista Revolution

In a message to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, Rouhani called for the development of mutual ties and meeting the bilateral interests of the two country's nations.

Annual commemorations have begun around Nicaragua as part of the festive month of celebrations to mark the 41st anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution.

Due to the precautionary measures taken in response to COVID-19, the government has avoided holding public events that bring together large numbers of people.

Nicaraguan government is reportedly willing to develop economic cooperation with Iran.

