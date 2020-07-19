  1. Politics
Jul 19, 2020, 11:30 AM

Rouhani felicitates 41 years of Sandinista Revolution

Rouhani felicitates 41 years of Sandinista Revolution

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iranian President Rouhani congratulated his Nicaraguan counterpart and the country's nation on the occasion of the 41 Years Of Sandinista Revolution.

In a message to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, Rouhani called for the development of mutual ties and meeting the bilateral interests of the two country's nations.

Annual commemorations have begun around Nicaragua as part of the festive month of celebrations to mark the 41st anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution.

Due to the precautionary measures taken in response to COVID-19, the government has avoided holding public events that bring together large numbers of people. 

Nicaraguan government is reportedly willing to develop economic cooperation with Iran.

HJ/IRN83860396

News Code 161140

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News