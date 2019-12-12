  1. Politics
Prayers bestow mental health, vitality on society: Leader

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – In a message penned on the occasion of 28th National Prayer Conference, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei praised the role of prayers in bestowing mental health and vitality upon the society.

Prayer is one of the greatest and most appealing blessing that stuns humankind in the face of this divine phenomenon, the Leader emphasized.

The Almighty God bestowed this blessing on us to purify our souls and bodies and to bring about mental health, prosperity and liberation from oppressive challenges, he added.

The message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution was read by the Leader’s representative in Golestan province in Gorgan this morning.

Full text of  the message will be published later.

