Prayers bestow mental health, vitality on society: Leader

Prayer is one of the greatest and most appealing blessing that stuns humankind in the face of this divine phenomenon, the Leader emphasized.

The Almighty God bestowed this blessing on us to purify our souls and bodies and to bring about mental health, prosperity and liberation from oppressive challenges, he added.

The message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution was read by the Leader’s representative in Golestan province in Gorgan this morning.

Full text of the message will be published later.

MNA/4795723