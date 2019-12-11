Iran, Russia to review military coop.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, deputy head of international affairs at the General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Ghadir Nezami, said that Iran-Russia military cooperation and annual plans of military interactions will be discussed in the joint commission.

Iran and Russia, as two strategic partners, have much potential in the areas of maritime, land, technical, defense, strategic and operational issues, he added.

Referring to Iran-Russia cooperation in the fight against terrorism, he said that fight against terrorism is the most important aspect of cooperation between the two countries' armed forces, which is why Iran and Russia have been cooperating in this field for several years.

Regional issues, security in West Asia and some strategic issues are other points of cooperation between the two countries, he noted, adding that the Joint Military Commission is tasked with determining the general process of cooperation and the future of such cooperation.

Brigadier General Nezami is scheduled to meet and hold bilateral talks with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Air Force and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces during his visit to Moscow, as well as to visit the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

MNA/IRN 83590099