Iran, Iraq’s KRG eye boosting economic coop.

For this purpose, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sulaymaniyah Mehdi Shoushtari on Sat. met and held talks with Kurdistan Region's General Customs Director Saman Abdulrahman Aziz.

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on boosting customs cooperation, removing problems in customs border crossings between Iran and Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Iran’s Consul General in Sulaymaniyah of Iraq Shoushtari stressed the key role of customs in promoting trade and business interactions and called for solving the existing problems and promoting facilities available in customs offices according to the international standards.

For his part, KRG's General Customs Director Saman Abdulrahman Aziz pointed to the significance of trade ties between Iraq’s KRG and Iran and evaluated the level of bilateral customs cooperation ‘appropriate’.

He called for resolving problems on border crossings with the aim of facilitating trade and business exchanges between the two sides.

MA/IRN83540285