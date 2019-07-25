  1. Politics
Iran’s Zarif confers with his Senegalese counterpart

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Senegalese counterpart Amadou Bâ in Dakar, capital of Senegal on Thursday.

The two sides conferred with each other on various issues in the fields of trade, business, energy, power plant, car manufacturing and nanotechnology.

Need to organize joint economic commission meeting between Iran and Senegal, cooperating in international assemblies especially in the United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), need to establish unity and amity in the Islamic world and supporting ideal and cause of Palestinian people and also observing legitimate rights of Palestinians coupled with spread of peace, stability and security in the region are of the other topics of discussion between Iranian and Nigerian foreign ministers.

After attending United Nations Economic and Social Council in New York, Zarif travelled to Venezuela to take part in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting.

