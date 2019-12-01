Iran-India trade opportunities conf. to be held next week

The event will be attended by Indian commercial attaché in Iran and the representative of UCO Bank.

Iran has expansion of non-oil exports as its main strategy to evade one-product economy and make its economy resilient against US sanctions.

The country also seeks decreasing its reliance on oil revenues.

India is one of the major target markets for Iranian products.

According to a joint statement adopted on September 4, after the Russian-Indian summit, Russia and India are to continue their trade and economic cooperation with Iran, which they qualify as mutually beneficial and legitimate.

Moscow and New Delhi also signed several agreements, including a strategy for boosting cooperation on trade, economy and investment.

According to the joint declaration, Russia and India would continue promoting trade in national currencies.

