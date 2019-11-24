  1. Culture
24 November 2019 - 17:23

Number of tourists visiting Kerman up by 16%

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – The number of tourists visiting Kerman Province, south of Iran, has increased by 16% in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – September 21).

The Director-General of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Kerman Province Fereydoun Fa’ali said on Sunday that the number of tourists visiting Kerman has increased in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – September 21), showing 16 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Most of Kerman's tourists are from Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and China, he said, adding that Dasht-e Lut, Arg-e Bam, city of Rayen, Meymand‌ Rocky Village, and Shazdeh Garden are among the most visited places of Kerman province.

Kerman is famous for its long history and strong cultural heritage. It is one of the main destinations of domestic and foreign tourists with 7 world records, 700 national records, and about 7,000 natural and historical attractions.

